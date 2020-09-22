sheldon Magazine  

Passed away peacefully on September 18, 2020 in his home in Bethesda, Maryland just 13 days shy of his 96th birthday. He was predeceased by his loving wife of 68 years, Izetta Magazine and is survived by his two sons, Marc Magazine (Cynthia) of Potomac, Maryland and Ross Magazine (Pamela) of Sandy, Utah; his four grandchildren, Justin Magazine (Heather), Rebecca Magazine McManus (Justin), Aaron Magazine and Jerod Magazine; and his great-grandson, William Magazine. He was also preceded in death by his daughter, Paula Beth Magazine. Sheldon was born October 1, 1924 in Baltimore, Maryland to William and Ida Magazine. They moved to Washington, DC and he attended Roosevelt High School. When WW II broke out, Sheldon dropped out to enlist in the Marines where he served with high honor fighting in the Pacific. Sheldon received several citations for his bravery most notable the battle of Peleliu and the taking of Bloody Nose Ridge. After the war, he returned to Washington, DC and married his sweetheart, Izetta Simon. Sheldon then started his development company, along with his brother Sam Magazine, which become one of the leading development companies in the Washington metropolitan area during the 1960's and 70's. Sheldon and Izetta were generous philanthropist giving to many local and national charities. Sheldon retired in 1982 and moved to Rancho Mirage, CA with Izetta where they enjoyed many years of happiness including receiving his high school diploma from Roosevelt High School in 2013. Private services will be held Tuesday, September 29 at 2 p.m. at Forest Lawn, Cathedral City, CA. A remembrance celebration will be held in the Spring of 2021. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sheldon's name to National Jewish Hospital, Denver, Colorado or to the Folds of Honor Foundation.