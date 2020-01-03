

SHELDON H. PROPAS



Sheldon Howard Propas departed this life suddenly on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Sheldon was born on May 15, 1948, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, to the late Reuben and Sylvia Fogel Propas. A devoted husband and partner, and brother, he was adored by all who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia (Cindy) Clemenza; dear sister, Corrine Parver (Dr. Leonard M. Parver); loving nephew, Dr. David Parver (Maya Godofsky); loving niece, Deborah Oremland (Ryan); and great-nieces and great-nephew, Lia and Bobby Oremland, and Noa and Talia Parver. Sheldon was an avid sports fan, and loved his Montreal Canadiens hockey team and New York Yankees. He will be missed by his adorable dog, Lucas, as well as his extended family and best friend (Sharon Bernthal) in Montreal. A graveside service will be held Sunday, January 5, 10 a.m. at Norbeck Memorial Park, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd, Olney, MD 20832; with a reception to follow at Cindy's home. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff and doctors at Shady Grove Adventist Hospital. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Caring Hearts Rescue and the . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.