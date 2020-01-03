The Washington Post

SHELDON PROPAS (1948 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHELDON PROPAS.
Service Information
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD
20852
(301)-340-1400
Graveside service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
Norbeck Memorial Park
16225 Batchellors Forest Rd
Olney, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

SHELDON H. PROPAS  

Sheldon Howard Propas departed this life suddenly on Wednesday, January 1, 2020. Sheldon was born on May 15, 1948, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, to the late Reuben and Sylvia Fogel Propas. A devoted husband and partner, and brother, he was adored by all who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia (Cindy) Clemenza; dear sister, Corrine Parver (Dr. Leonard M. Parver); loving nephew, Dr. David Parver (Maya Godofsky); loving niece, Deborah Oremland (Ryan); and great-nieces and great-nephew, Lia and Bobby Oremland, and Noa and Talia Parver. Sheldon was an avid sports fan, and loved his Montreal Canadiens hockey team and New York Yankees. He will be missed by his adorable dog, Lucas, as well as his extended family and best friend (Sharon Bernthal) in Montreal. A graveside service will be held Sunday, January 5, 10 a.m. at Norbeck Memorial Park, 16225 Batchellors Forest Rd, Olney, MD 20832; with a reception to follow at Cindy's home. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff and doctors at Shady Grove Adventist Hospital. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Caring Hearts Rescue and the . Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.