SHELDON J. SHAPIRO (Age 53)

On Thursday, February 7, 2019, Sheldon Shapiro passed away peacefully. He was born and raised in Silver Spring, MD, to David and Marcia Shapiro. Graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Fire Protection Engineering from the University of Maryland, College Park, he began his career working as a field apprentice in 1993 for his father's mechanical contracting company. He and his brother, Jerry, expanded Shapiro and Duncan, Inc. to over 400 employees and together they grew the company into one of the preferred mechanical contracting firms in the region. A man with an enormous heart and a great sense of humor, he was more than just a businessman. He was a strong supporter of the HVAC and plumbing apprenticeship programs, sponsored engineering scholarships locally and actively served on various boards. An avid Terps fan and active alumni he could be seen at many Terrapin events. He is survived by his parents, David and Marica Shapiro; siblings, Gerald (Geri) Shapiro, Linda (Richard) Groveman, Julie (Charles) Ayres; nieces and nephews, Joseph (Ashley) Groveman, Aubrey (Andrew) Ginn, Scott Groveman, Amanda (Colin) Whitaker, Aaron Shapiro, Jacob Ayres, Joshua Ayres, and grand-nephew, Gavin Ginn. He will be missed by many more friends and family. Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 10, 2 p.m. at the Theatre Arts Arena at Montgomery College, 51 Mannakee St, Rockville, MD 20850. Interment will follow at Judean Memorial Gardens in Olney, MD. The family will be receiving immediately following services at the home of Julie and Charlie Ayres. Shiva will be held Monday thru Wednesday at the home of Gerald and Geri Shapiro where they will be receiving visitors at 7 p.m. with minyan to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Sheldon Shapiro Charitable Foundation Inc, c/o Shapiro and Duncan, Inc, 14620 Rothgeb Drive, Rockville, MD 20850. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care. www.sagelbloomfield.com



