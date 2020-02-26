

Sheldon P. Wittenberg (Age 79)



Of Labelle, FL / Annandale, VA passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 surrounded by his devoted family. He was the beloved son of the late Sol and Edith Wittenberg and the husband of the Late Bonnie Labi Wittenberg.

He is survived by his sons Barry (Suzie), and Brian Wittenberg; his sister Helene Mendelson, and will be greatly missed by Dee Wittenberg; and his loving grandchildren, Brandon, Lauren, Joshua, Steven, Erin, Meagan; and great grandchild Jade.

A funeral service will be Friday, February 28, 2020, 12 p.m. at National Funeral Home, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, VA 22042 with interment to follow. Family will be receiving friends at the residence of Barry and Suzie Wittenberg. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association.