SHELLY A. WRIGHT
Shelly A. Wright, born in Brooklyn NY, died peacefully in Baton Rouge Louisiana on July 20, 2017, at the home of her daughter. She was 88. Raised in a worldly and artistic home, Shelly became an accomplished dancer trained by the legendary Martha Graham. She performed on Broadway in "Around the World in 80 days" directed by Orson Wells, and later in "Peep Show" directed by Elizabeth Taylor's husband, Mike Todd. Leaving Broadway she literally took flight, working for Pan Am, Lufthansa and Air France, and travelling all over the world. She could always tell a DC cab driver the country of his origin with a moment of conversation! Shelly lived with her husband and their young baby in Jackson, MS, and was an activist during the height of the Civil Rights
Era. Eventually they moved to Bethesda, and Shelly obtained a graduate degree from George Washington University. She taught in their Sociology Department, eventually transitioning to a job with Montgomery County at Little Falls Library. She is survived by her daughter Meredith "Pogo" Wright. Services were previously held.