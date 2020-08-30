1/
SHERENE WEBB
1935 - 2020
Sherene B. Webb  
1935 - 2020   On Monday, August 10, 2020, Sherene Webb of Silver Spring, MD passed away peacefully. Sherene, a native Washingtonian, was a beloved and devoted mother to her daughter Cynthia.  Sherene will be remembered for her devotion to children. She was a teacher, curriculum coordinator, and elementary school principal for more than 40 years, serving in both the District of Columbia Public Schools and Montgomery County Public Schools.  She was a member of the Christian community and over the span of her life, was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, where as a child she was baptized and later became a Sunday School teacher and the Sunday School superintendent; People's Community Baptist Church; and Zion Baptist Church. In addition to her love of the Lord, Sherene was an active participant in her community. She was a proud member of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. and served one term as president of the Montgomery County chapter. Sherene was also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. for 65 years and a charter member of Theta Omega Omega Chapter.  Sherene is survived by her daughter, numerous cousins, and dear friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, food donations, or plants, memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD 20904
3016222290
