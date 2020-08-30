Sherene B. Webb 1935 - 2020
On Monday, August 10, 2020, Sherene Webb of Silver Spring, MD passed away peacefully. Sherene, a native Washingtonian, was a beloved and devoted mother to her daughter Cynthia. Sherene will be remembered for her devotion to children. She was a teacher, curriculum coordinator, and elementary school principal for more than 40 years, serving in both the District of Columbia Public Schools and Montgomery County Public Schools. She was a member of the Christian community and over the span of her life, was a member of Friendship Baptist Church, where as a child she was baptized and later became a Sunday School teacher and the Sunday School superintendent; People's Community Baptist Church; and Zion Baptist Church. In addition to her love of the Lord, Sherene was an active participant in her community. She was a proud member of Jack and Jill of America, Inc. and served one term as president of the Montgomery County chapter. Sherene was also a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. for 65 years and a charter member of Theta Omega Omega Chapter. Sherene is survived by her daughter, numerous cousins, and dear friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, food donations, or plants, memorial gifts may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital www.stjude.org
