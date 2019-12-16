Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHERILL SPECHT. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

SPECHT SHERILL HARTT JACKSON SPECHT 45 year resident of Brownsville, Md, passed away quietly on December 10, 2019, from complications resulting from a prolonged struggle with cancer. She was a proud mother of three children and grandmother of three grandchildren and throughout her life was intimately involved in managing volunteer activities in her community that furthered women's equal involvement. She was born November 22, 1944 in Peoria, Illinois, to David B Jackson and Waldena Rathje Jackson. It was war time and her father was overseas, as a Marine fighter pilot in the Pacific theater. Sheri grew up in Evanston, Illinois, with her brother, David and beloved dachshund Fritzel. She graduated from Evanston Township High School in 1962. At Colorado College in Colorado Springs, she graduated in 1968 with a BA in Anthropology, and met her husband, Stephen Specht, who shared a love of mountaineering there, and graduated at the same time. They were married in Washington, Connecticut, the hometown of her father, the summer of 1968, and settled near the University of Connecticut where Steve began graduate school. Sheri began to work for the State of Connecticut as a personnel assistant at the Mansfield Training School. After four years in Connecticut, they moved to Maryland where Steve's parents lived, and he commuted daily to work in downtown Washington, DC in the headquarters Environmental Office of the Bureau of Reclamation, and later for the Environmental Office of the Secretary of the Interior. They moved into their house (the 1824 'Brown' house) in Brownsville, MD, in January, 1973, and two weeks later their first child, daughter Hilary, was born. She was followed a couple years later by sons, Sam and then Morgan. Sheri spent her years raising children, managing the restoration of their 1824 home and nurturing numerous animals, including chickens, sheep, goats, birds, two pigs, and various guinea pigs as well as almost count- less different dogs, cats and other small animals at their historic house in Brownsville. Both Sheri and Steve invested lots of time renovating and adding to the property. She had several jobs, at the Catoctin Zoo, docent at the National Zoo and as a realtor for several years, but Sheri was mainly involved in many volunteer community activities. She volunteered in numerous capacities in the Hagerstown branch of the American Associ- ation of University Women, including serving as President for six different years, and as Treasurer for many years, continuing right through her illness. She managed the local the Girl Scouts troops for 12 years as well as running the Scout Service Unit for area troops. She was involved in the PTA for many years and then joined the Maryland Symphony Guild from the beginning of the MSO until the Guild was disbanded. Her Guild contributions included serving as Secretary, participating in the youth education areas of the Guild, managing the billing for the Ball for many years as well as representing the MSO at several National conventions. For 8 years she was the volunteer Registrar for the summer Children's School of Science in Woods Hole, Massachusetts, where the family spent a lot of time every summer and each of her three children attended hands-on science courses for 10 years each, achieving 'lifer' status, and several volunteered as runner and classroom assistants. Each summer she managed the placement of around 200 - 300 children in summer science school classes. Sheri was a community builder; she helped initiate and was the principal manager of a 30 - 40 member gourmet dinner group that has been ongoing for over 45 years. One of her other favorite activities was the local Jackie Sorenson aerobic dancing group, where she was a faithful participant for over 35 years. Sheri's main interests, beside her three children and three grandchildren, included history, genealogy, marathon reading and traveling the globe. She and Steve, with their children, traveled across the US many times visiting every state. Since Steve's retirement in 2002, they traveled the world, visiting almost all of Europe, and 33 other countries in 6 continents. They especially spent time in the UK as their son Morgan, his wife Becky and grandson Milo now live in Cardiff, Wales. They also frequently visited their daughter Hilary and her family, husband David and their girls, Lousia and Amahlia in Seattle. Their son Sam and his wife Kim continue to live here in Washington County. She lived a happy life, involving local service activities, reading and discussing books with friends, world travel, the giving of thoughtful and well-suited gifts, and cherishing the love of her friends and family. She will be dearly missed. A remembrance gathering will be scheduled shortly, the family appreciate the many expressions of condolence received.She lived a happy life, involving local service activities, reading and discussing books with friends, world travel, the giving of thoughtful and well-suited gifts, and cherishing the love of her friends and family. She will be dearly missed. A remembrance gathering will be scheduled shortly, the family appreciate the many expressions of condolence received.

