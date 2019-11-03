SHERMAN ROGELIO ANDERSON
Peacefully on Friday, October 25, 2019. Sherman Anderson loving husband of Ruby B. Anderson, father of Shermane Boudreaux, Stephanie Anderson, Renee Deskins and Dana Anderson (James). Devoted grandfather of April Brown (Milton), Kara Boudreaux; great-grandfather of Myiam Anderson, Robert Judd and Shelton Whitakter. Also survived by many other beloved relatives and dear friends. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 1601 South 13th Road, Arlington, Virginia 22204, Viewing 10 a.m. until time of the Service at 11. Interment at Pleasant Valley Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the in his honor.