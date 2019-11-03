The Washington Post

SHERMAN ANDERSON

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHERMAN ANDERSON.
Service Information
MT Olive Baptist Church
1601 13th Rd S
Arlington, VA 22204
(703) 920-7293
Viewing
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mount Olive Baptist Church
1601 South 13th Road
Arlington, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Olive Baptist Church
1601 South 13th Road
Arlington, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

SHERMAN ROGELIO ANDERSON  

Peacefully on Friday, October 25, 2019. Sherman Anderson loving husband of Ruby B. Anderson, father of Shermane Boudreaux, Stephanie Anderson, Renee Deskins and Dana Anderson (James). Devoted grandfather of April Brown (Milton), Kara Boudreaux; great-grandfather of Myiam Anderson, Robert Judd and Shelton Whitakter. Also survived by many other beloved relatives and dear friends. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 1601 South 13th Road, Arlington, Virginia 22204, Viewing 10 a.m. until time of the Service at 11. Interment at Pleasant Valley Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the in his honor.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 3, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.