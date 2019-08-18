Sherman A. Savoy (Age 64)
Of Upper Marlboro, MD, died peacefully at home August 11, 2019. He is survived by daughter, Sheree Savoy; son and daughter-in- law, Sherman F. and Danielle Savoy; mother, Hattie Shivers; three grandsons, Xavier and Liam Savoy and Mekhi Prather; four brothers and three sisters. Preceded in death by his wife Joyce; father, James H. and brother Charles Savoy. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Glenarden, 3600 Brightseat Road, Glenarden, MD 20785; 9:30 a.m. until home going service 11 a.m. Final resting place Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD.