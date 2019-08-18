The Washington Post

SHERMAN SAVOY

Service Information
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
First Baptist Church
3600 Brightseat Road
Glenarden, MD
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
3600 Brightseat Road
Glenarden, MD
Notice
Sherman A. Savoy (Age 64)  

Of Upper Marlboro, MD, died peacefully at home August 11, 2019. He is survived by daughter, Sheree Savoy; son and daughter-in- law, Sherman F. and Danielle Savoy; mother, Hattie Shivers; three grandsons, Xavier and Liam Savoy and Mekhi Prather; four brothers and three sisters. Preceded in death by his wife Joyce; father, James H. and brother Charles Savoy. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at First Baptist Church of Glenarden, 3600 Brightseat Road, Glenarden, MD 20785; 9:30 a.m. until home going service 11 a.m. Final resting place Resurrection Cemetery, 8000 Woodyard Road, Clinton, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 18, 2019
