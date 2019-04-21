SHERMAN PHILIP TYNES (Age 90)
April 4, 1929 - April 15, 2019
Sherman leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter/niece, Francina Raynor; brother Donald F. Tynes, Sr. (Constance); two great- nephews, Philip (T'Mia) and Sean Raynor; nephews, Donald Tynes, Jr. (Teresa), Dean Young (Susan), Anthony Jones (Gayle), and Kenneth Jones, Kenneth Roy, Sr. (Gracie), ; nieces Diana Tynes, Karen Young, Karla Sellers, Linda Tates; one stepson Randall Blaine and a host of relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 23, Wake 9:30 a.m. and Funeral Service 11 a.m. at Corinthian Baptist Church, 6705 Good Luck Rd., Lanham, MD. Interment Corinthian Garden of Rest at Washington National Cemetery, Suitland, MD. Arrangements by Latney's.