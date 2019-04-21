SHERMAN TYNES

SHERMAN PHILIP TYNES (Age 90)  
April 4, 1929 - April 15, 2019  

Sherman leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter/niece, Francina Raynor; brother Donald F. Tynes, Sr. (Constance); two great- nephews, Philip (T'Mia) and Sean Raynor; nephews, Donald Tynes, Jr. (Teresa), Dean Young (Susan), Anthony Jones (Gayle), and Kenneth Jones, Kenneth Roy, Sr. (Gracie), ; nieces Diana Tynes, Karen Young, Karla Sellers, Linda Tates; one stepson Randall Blaine and a host of relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, April 23, Wake 9:30 a.m. and Funeral Service 11 a.m. at Corinthian Baptist Church, 6705 Good Luck Rd., Lanham, MD. Interment Corinthian Garden of Rest at Washington National Cemetery, Suitland, MD. Arrangements by Latney's.
Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 21, 2019
