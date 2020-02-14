SHEROD M. COOPER JR
On Tuesday, February 11, 2020, husband of Janet W. Cooper; father of Stephen (Una) and David (Renee) Cooper, Elizabeth (Kendall) Judy and the late Sherod M. Cooper, III; brother of Evertt (Karen) Cooper; father-in-law of Debra Cooper also survived by ten grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at the Heritage Harbour Lodge, 959 River Strand Loop, Annapolis, MD on Saturday, February 22 from 3 to 6 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Project Liberty Ship, Inc. PO Box 25846, Highlandtown Station, Baltimore, MD 21224. On line condolences may be made at: