SHEROD COOPER

Guest Book
  • "My deepest sympathy to the family of Sherod Cooper . May..."
    - N. S.
  • "My deepest condolences to the family."
    - Maria Vanegas
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Heritage Harbour Lodge
959 River Strand Loop
Annapolis, MD
Notice
SHEROD M. COOPER JR  

On Tuesday, February 11, 2020, husband of Janet W. Cooper; father of Stephen (Una) and David (Renee) Cooper, Elizabeth (Kendall) Judy and the late Sherod M. Cooper, III; brother of Evertt (Karen) Cooper; father-in-law of Debra Cooper also survived by ten grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. A celebration of life will be held at the Heritage Harbour Lodge, 959 River Strand Loop, Annapolis, MD on Saturday, February 22 from 3 to 6 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Project Liberty Ship, Inc. PO Box 25846, Highlandtown Station, Baltimore, MD 21224. On line condolences may be made at:

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 14, 2020
bullet U.S. Army
