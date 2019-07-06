The Washington Post

SHERRELL PURNELL

Service Information
Snowden Funeral Home P.A. - Rockville
246 N. Washington Street
Rockville, MD
20850
(301)-762-2500
Viewing
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
University of Maryland Memorial Chapel
7744 Regent Dr
College Park, DC
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
University of Maryland Memorial Chapel
7744 Regent Dr
College Park, DC
Notice
SHERRELL CARSWELL PURNELL  
(Age 51)  

Sherrell Carswell Purnell entered into eternal rest on Friday, June 28, 2019, at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, Maryland with her family by her side. Sherrell is the beloved wife of Herbert "Casper" Purnell of 32 years, her high school sweetheart; devoted daughter of Anne Reese Carswell; dearly loved mother of Brandon, Brian (Patrice), and Breon; adoring grandmother of Marlee Alexander Purnell; treasured best friend to her younger sister, Michelle Carswell Bailey (Paul); and cherished by an array of close and caring relatives and friends. Sherrell's viewing will began at 9 a.m., Monday, July 8, 2019, at the University of Maryland Memorial Chapel, 7744 Regent Dr, College Park, MD, followed by the Celebration of Life Service at 11 a.m. Interment at The George Washington Cemetery in Adelphi, MD. Entrusted to SNOWDEN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be offered at

Published in The Washington Post on July 6, 2019
