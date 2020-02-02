

SHERRI L. CONDON



Sherri Lee (McIndoe) Condon, age 66, passed peacefully on Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Gaithersburg, MD after a courageous battle with lung cancer. A daughter of Darrell W. and Carole J. McIndoe, she is survived by her husband Christopher Sean Condon, daughter Nicole Blake Kaiser (Pete), sons Zachary McClain Condon (Ellie) and Ethan Barnes Condon as well as her parents and four siblings in addition to many more adoring relatives, friends and colleagues. Born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on July 19, 1953, she earned her Ph.D. in Linguistics from the University of Texas at Austin in 1983. She spent 15 years of her career teaching at the university level and for the past 18 years, she dedicated her career to working on advancements in computational linguistics as an Artificial Intelligence Software Engineer at Mitre Corporation in McLean, VA where she was frequently commended for her service. In addition to living a life full of kindness to others, she was an accomplished pianist who loved music, gardening, science fiction, and time at the beach. The family will honor Sherri with a memorial service and flower planting in the spring. Memorial contributions may be made to the Shady Grove Adventist Aquilino Cancer Center at: