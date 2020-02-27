The Washington Post

SHERRILYN SILVER

Departed this life on February 22, 2020. Preceded in death by her parents Marjorie and Wayne Smith, Sr. and her brother Brian. She is survived by her husband Ezel Silver, Jr.; daughters Kia (Yacha) and Tisa (Michael); grandchildren Taylor, Zoie, Lauren and Michael; brothers Wayne and Rory (Tracy); and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 10 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. at Woodstream Church, 9800 Lottsford Road, Bowie, Maryland. Interment Lakemont Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 27, 2020
