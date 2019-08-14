SHERRY MIRIAM NOVAK
On Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Sherry Miriam Novak of Silver Spring, MD. Devoted daughter of the late Sol and Jacobeth Novak. Beloved sister of Judy Novak (Bob Verboski) and the late Steven Novak. She was preceded in death by husband, Gary Mann. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel, Olney, MD. The family will be receiving friends at the residence of Sherry Novak immediately following interment. Contributions may be made to Pet Connect Rescue https://www.petconnectrescue.org
or the Holocaust Museum https://www.ushmm.org
