The Washington Post

SHERRY NOVAK (1943 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHERRY NOVAK.
Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel
Olney, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

SHERRY MIRIAM NOVAK  

On Tuesday, August 13, 2019
Sherry Miriam Novak of Silver Spring, MD. Devoted daughter of the late Sol and Jacobeth Novak. Beloved sister of Judy Novak (Bob Verboski) and the late Steven Novak. She was preceded in death by husband, Gary Mann. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens Chapel, Olney, MD. The family will be receiving friends at the residence of Sherry Novak immediately following interment. Contributions may be made to Pet Connect Rescue https://www.petconnectrescue.org or the Holocaust Museum https://www.ushmm.org
Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC. Under Jewish Funeral Practice Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
funeral home direction icon