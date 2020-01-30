Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHERRY ROCK. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

ROCK SHERRY BARNDOLLAR ROCK Sherry Barndollar Rock of Falls Church, Virginia passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020 following a brave battle with cancer. Sherry was born on March 6, 1953 in Dover, NH, to Frank and Rita (Kelley) Barndollar. Raised in Keene, NH, she moved to Washington DC in 1975 where she pursued a career in non-profit management. In 1985, while serving as Executive Director of the Landscape Architecture Foundation, Sherry married Anthony "Bud" Rock and proudly accompanied him in his foreign service career spanning three decades including assignments in Tel Aviv, Brussels, and Paris. During this time, she was a dedicated volunteer and advocate for the needs of foreign service families. Returning to Washington, DC, Sherry spent eleven years on the staff of DACOR, an organization of foreign affairs professionals, including nearly five years serving as DACOR Executive Director. Following her retirement from DACOR, she pursued her passions for quilting, travel, and extensive volunteer activities. She served on the board of the Apple Hill Center for Chamber Music, as president of the Arlington Rotary Educational Foundation, as Scholarships Chair for the Associates of the American Foreign Service Worldwide (AAFSW) and as a continuous advocate for the foreign service. She found time, as well, to remain especially close to her lifelong friends, including annual visits to her childhood Camp Takodah in Richmond, New Hampshire. Sherry is survived by her husband, Anthony "Bud" Rock of Falls Church, VA; her daughter and son-in-law Katie Rock Forster and Luke Forster of Baltimore, MD; her son David Rock of Washington, DC; a sister Linda Barndollar of Keene, NH, a brother and sister-in-law Steve Barndollar and Lynne Juster of Harpswell, ME; a sister-in-law Sherry and Jay Breaux; and her nieces and nephews Hadley Barndollar, Justine Barndollar, Jean-Marc Breaux, Nikki Trunnell, and Adrienne Breaux. She is predeceased by her parents and her sister, Heidi Jo Barndollar. An open house celebration of life will take place at the DACOR Bacon House, 1801 F Street, NW, Washington, DC 20006 on February 15 from 1 to 3 p.m. Burial at Rock Creek Cemetery will be private. In all of her work, Sherry was particularly committed to educational scholarships. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the establishment of a Sherry Barndollar Rock Scholarship administered by DACOR. Donations can be made at https://bit.ly/2RUr5pi (case sensitive) or mailed by check to the DACOR Bacon House Foundation (address above). Please note the Sherry Barndollar Rock Scholarship in the subject line. In all of her work, Sherry was particularly committed to educational scholarships. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the establishment of a Sherry Barndollar Rock Scholarship administered by DACOR. Donations can be made at https://bit.ly/2RUr5pi (case sensitive) or mailed by check to the DACOR Bacon House Foundation (address above). Please note the Sherry Barndollar Rock Scholarship in the subject line. Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 30, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

