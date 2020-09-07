1/
SHERWOOD LUCAS
1929 - 2020
Sherwood Earl Lucas Sr.  
August 23, 1929 - August 29, 2020   Sherwood Earl Lucas beloved husband of Delores Lucas (Vinson), devoted father of Sherwood Lucas Jr., Lauris Von Lucas, Grayling Lucas Sr. and Randall Lucas.Sherwood was preceded in death by his mother Gladys Lucas (Gatlin); his father Sherwood Earl Lucas; and his sons: Kurston Lucas and Talib (Barron) Lucas.He was a proud father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Sherwood had a plethora of nieces, nephews, and friends, and will be missed by all.A Viewing and service will be held on Tuesday September 8, 2020 at Greater Saint John Cathedral,11425 Old Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772. Viewing - 10 - until time of ,Service at 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. (mask and social distancing will be required.) Interment is Friday morning, September 11, 2020 in Portsmouth Virginia atLincoln Cemetery, 3901 Deep Creek Blvd., Portsmouth, VA 23704

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Viewing
10:00 AM
Greater Saint John Cathedral
SEP
8
Service
11:00 AM
Greater Saint John Cathedral
SEP
11
Interment
Lincoln Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Compassion and Serenity Funeral Home
7451 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd,
Clinton, MD 20735
240-244-5244
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
