

Sherwood Earl Lucas Sr.

August 23, 1929 - August 29, 2020 Sherwood Earl Lucas beloved husband of Delores Lucas (Vinson), devoted father of Sherwood Lucas Jr., Lauris Von Lucas, Grayling Lucas Sr. and Randall Lucas.Sherwood was preceded in death by his mother Gladys Lucas (Gatlin); his father Sherwood Earl Lucas; and his sons: Kurston Lucas and Talib (Barron) Lucas.He was a proud father, grandfather, and great grandfather. Sherwood had a plethora of nieces, nephews, and friends, and will be missed by all.A Viewing and service will be held on Tuesday September 8, 2020 at Greater Saint John Cathedral,11425 Old Marlboro Pike, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772. Viewing - 10 - until time of ,Service at 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. (mask and social distancing will be required.) Interment is Friday morning, September 11, 2020 in Portsmouth Virginia atLincoln Cemetery, 3901 Deep Creek Blvd., Portsmouth, VA 23704



