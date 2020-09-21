SHIRL MCINTOSH  

On Thursday, September 17, 2020. The beloved wife for 66 years of Chuck McIntosh; mother of Karen Prince and Jennifer (Stephen) Ayers; sister of June Krankowski; grandmother of Kelly Collier, Stephanie and Nick Ayers, also survived by two great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. John Neumann Catholic Church, 620 Bestgate Rd., Annapolis, MD on Tuesday, September 22 at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be private. Condolences may be made online at: