SHIRLEE MARKS
SHIRLEE MARKS  
Shirlee Marks of Bethesda, MD, passed away on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the age of 99. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Marks; devoted mother of Franklin Marks and Geoffrey Marks; loving grandmother of Cynthia (Gera) and David (Erin); adored great-grandmother of Cecily and Miles. Mrs. Marks spent many years working as an elementary school teacher and an elementary school principal in Prince George's County in Maryland. Funeral services will be held privately at the United States Naval Academy Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.www.sagelbloomfield.com  


Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care, Inc.
1091 Rockville Pike
Rockville, MD 20852
(301) 340-1400
