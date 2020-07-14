SHIRLEE STARR
On Sunday, July 12, 2020, Shirlee Wolf Starr of North Potomac, MD. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Ronald Starr; devoted mother of Bonnie Kramer and Andrew Starr; cherished sister of Susan Gross (Alan) and Robert Wolf (Donna); loving grandmother of Zachary Kramer and Zoe Kramer. Funeral services will be held privately at Judean Memorial Gardens in Olney, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.www.sagelbloomfield.com