SHIRLEEN ARITA SHEPHERD
On Friday, July 19, 2019 beloved mother of Theresa Francis (Joseph) and Darleen Francis (Ernest) died peacefully at 71, dear grandmother of Evans, Krystal, Tiara, DeMarrez, Tiffani, Daylah, Dasha and Daisy and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings, Starrez, Francheska and Pedro Shepherd and a host of other relatives. On Wednesday, August 7, 2019 a visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until hour of funeral service 11:30 a.m. at the New Hope AME Church, 12310 Washington Square (Old Washington Rd.) Waldorf, MD 20601. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Condolences to