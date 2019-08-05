The Washington Post

SHIRLEEN SHEPHERD

Guest Book
  • "To the Shepherd,we are praying for you, be strong like your..."
    - Sheree Clark
Service Information
Pridgen Funeral Service
9455 Lanham Severn Rd
Lanham, MD
20706
(301)-577-9455
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
New Hope AME Church
12310 Washington Square (Old Washington Rd.)
Waldorf, MD
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
11:30 AM
New Hope AME Church
12310 Washington Square (Old Washington Rd.)
Waldorf, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

SHIRLEEN ARITA SHEPHERD  

On Friday, July 19, 2019 beloved mother of Theresa Francis (Joseph) and Darleen Francis (Ernest) died peacefully at 71, dear grandmother of Evans, Krystal, Tiara, DeMarrez, Tiffani, Daylah, Dasha and Daisy and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings, Starrez, Francheska and Pedro Shepherd and a host of other relatives. On Wednesday, August 7, 2019 a visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until hour of funeral service 11:30 a.m. at the New Hope AME Church, 12310 Washington Square (Old Washington Rd.) Waldorf, MD 20601. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. Condolences to

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.