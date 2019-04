Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY ANN GOLDSCHEN.



Shirley Ann Goldschen

(Age 81)



passed away on March, 29, 2019. Shirley is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Donald Goldschen; her sons, Alan Goldschen (Susan) and Steven Goldschen (Michelle); her grandchildren, Lauren (Matt), Ethan (Nidhi), and Hannah; and a host of family and friends.

Shirley will be laid to rest on Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Kind David Memorial Gardens, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, Virginia 22042.