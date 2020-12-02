Or Copy this URL to Share



Shirley Evelyn Prentice Aud (Age 98)

A resident of Illinois and a former longtime resident of Silver Spring, Maryland, died Wednesday, November 25, 2020.Survived by two children, Kenneth Aud and Beverly Aud Oliver.Preceded in death by parents, William and Evelyn (Streit) Prentice; husband, Edward T. Aud; and daughter, Cynthia Aud Castellucci.Retired grants management specialist, arthritis division of the NIH.Inurnment - Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Silver Spring, Maryland at a later date.Arrangements by Bailey Funeral Home, Vienna, Illinois.



