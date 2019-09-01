

Shirley L. Banning



On August 10, 2019, Shirley L. Banning, 96, of Silver Spring, Maryland passed away after a brief period of hospitalization following a heart attack. She was the beloved wife of the late Lt. Col. William C. Banning and the loving stepmother to Richard, Julia, Charles and Edward. She was also the cherished grandmother to William and Karen. Shirley is survived by her sister, Verlys and niece Brenda.

Shirley was born in Barton, Maryland and graduated from Barton High School as valedictorian in 1940. She moved to Washington, DC to attend Strayer College from which she was conferred a Bachelor of Commercial Science degree in 1942 and worked for many years at the University of Maryland School Of Art as a secretary. She was active in her church, Saint Luke Lutheran Church in Silver Spring, her Hillandale community and her high school alumni association.

Shirley is predeceased by her first husband, Robert True.

Shirley will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery at a date to be determined.