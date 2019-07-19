The Washington Post

On Wednesday, July 17, 2019, SHIRLEY BASS of Rockville, MD. Beloved wife of the late Samuel Bass, loving mother of Jeffrey (Patty) Bass, Andi (Mitch) Sherman and Jay (Shari) Bass, dear sister of Dorothee Brotman, cherished grandmother of David Bass, Lauren (Andrew) Lieberman, Brandon (Tracy) and Ben (Lina) Sherman, Lindsey (Andrew) Colopietro and Alex Bass, great grandmother of Lia and Aidan Lieberman, Winston,William, Isaac and Leah Sherman, Issy Gonzalez, Rylan and Bennett Colopietro. Graveside service will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019, 10 a.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to Casey House Montgomery Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on July 19, 2019
