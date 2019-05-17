SHIRLEY MARIE BRORING (Age 87)
On Tuesday, May 14, 2019, of Kensington, MD. Beloved wife of Charles Broring Sr., DDS; mother of Mary Beth Broring Mackey (Timothy); Charlie Broring (Mary Beth), and Thomas Broring (Carolyn Bayer); mother-in-law of Marie Broring; loving grandmother of Eileen Broring, Jennifer Courtney (Kevin), Maggie Broring, Kelly Broring, Michael Mackey, Christopher Mackey and Katie Mackey. She is preceded in death by her son, Paul Broring. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Sunday, May 19, 2019, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Redeemer Church, 9705 Summit Ave., Kensington, MD, on Monday, May 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Institute of Notre Dame Baltimore, 901 Aisquith St., Baltimore, MD 21202.