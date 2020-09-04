1/1
SHIRLEY BROWN
1943 - 2020
Shirley Jean Brown  
Passed on August 29, 2020 in Plaquemine, Louisiana. A native of Port St. Joe, FL, she was a longtime resident of Oxon Hill, MD having retired from Department of Health and Human Services. Survivors include her husband, Edward Brown, Sr.; children, Gail Grover (Desi) of Baton Rouge, LA, Edward Brown, Jr. (Patrice) of Woodbridge, VA, and Eric Brown, of Oxon Hill, MD; six grandchildren; six siblings; and other relatives. Graveside services will be held in Port St. Joe, FL on Saturday, September 5, 2020.

Published in The Washington Post on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church
SEP
5
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Forest Hill Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
