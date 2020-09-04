Or Copy this URL to Share



Shirley Jean Brown

Passed on August 29, 2020 in Plaquemine, Louisiana. A native of Port St. Joe, FL, she was a longtime resident of Oxon Hill, MD having retired from Department of Health and Human Services. Survivors include her husband, Edward Brown, Sr.; children, Gail Grover (Desi) of Baton Rouge, LA, Edward Brown, Jr. (Patrice) of Woodbridge, VA, and Eric Brown, of Oxon Hill, MD; six grandchildren; six siblings; and other relatives. Graveside services will be held in Port St. Joe, FL on Saturday, September 5, 2020.



