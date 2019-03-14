Shirley Mae Bullard
(Age 84)
Passed away surrounded by her family on March 11, 2019. Shirley leaves behind her beloved husband of 65 years, George "Bill' Bullard; her children, Donna Tilman (Bob), Wanda Sue Ketterman, and Gary Bullard (Theresa); her grandchildren, Danny (Grace), Kyle (Laura), and Emily Tilman, David (Martina), and Craig Ketterman; numerous great-grandchildren; and her brother, Louis Jacobs Jr. and sister, Barbara Marshall (James).
A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 pm, followed by a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. at National Funeral Home, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, Virginia 22042. Shirley will be laid to rest at National Memorial Park.