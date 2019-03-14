Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY BULLARD.



Shirley Mae Bullard

(Age 84)



Passed away surrounded by her family on March 11, 2019. Shirley leaves behind her beloved husband of 65 years, George "Bill' Bullard; her children, Donna Tilman (Bob), Wanda Sue Ketterman, and Gary Bullard (Theresa); her grandchildren, Danny (Grace), Kyle (Laura), and Emily Tilman, David (Martina), and Craig Ketterman; numerous great-grandchildren; and her brother, Louis Jacobs Jr. and sister, Barbara Marshall (James).

A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 pm, followed by a Celebration of Life at 1 p.m. at National Funeral Home, 7482 Lee Highway, Falls Church, Virginia 22042. Shirley will be laid to rest at National Memorial Park.