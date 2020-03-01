The Washington Post

SHIRLEY CHARLES

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY CHARLES.
Notice
Send Flowers

 

SHIRLEY LOUISE SMITH CHARLES  

Shirley Louise Smith Charles, 83, of Washington, DC peacefully departed this life on January 30, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. Shirley lived in Washington, DC her entire life but spent the last two years with her son, Wayne, in Greensboro, NC. She is preceded in death by her loving parents and brother: Crumblish Leon, Margaret Louise, and Bramer Leon Smith. Our dear mother is survived by her four adoring children L. Derek (Pamela), Lisa Cynthia Charles Lewis (David), Robert Dwayne (Christine), and Wayne Christopher. She also leaves to mourn four precious grandchildren, Rachel Christine, Dallas Amanda, Robert Dwayne II, and Halston Christopher Charles. Shirley is also survived by her sister-in-law, Pearl Smith, her goddaughter Toni Lajuan Childers Scott, and her former husband, Leslie Charles, MD. As an active member of various community, philanthropic, and religious organizations, Shirley also leaves behind innumerable loving relatives and dear friends. A private family celebration of life will be held for Shirley at The Little Sanctuary at St. Alban's School for Boys in Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Shirley Louise Charles, ref. 11930136, to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or via stjude.org. Cremation services provided by Wright Funerals-Cremation of High Point, NC.
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 1, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.