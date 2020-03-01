SHIRLEY LOUISE SMITH CHARLES
Shirley Louise Smith Charles, 83, of Washington, DC peacefully departed this life on January 30, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. Shirley lived in Washington, DC her entire life but spent the last two years with her son, Wayne, in Greensboro, NC. She is preceded in death by her loving parents and brother: Crumblish Leon, Margaret Louise, and Bramer Leon Smith. Our dear mother is survived by her four adoring children L. Derek (Pamela), Lisa Cynthia Charles Lewis (David), Robert Dwayne (Christine), and Wayne Christopher. She also leaves to mourn four precious grandchildren, Rachel Christine, Dallas Amanda, Robert Dwayne II, and Halston Christopher Charles. Shirley is also survived by her sister-in-law, Pearl Smith, her goddaughter Toni Lajuan Childers Scott, and her former husband, Leslie Charles, MD. As an active member of various community, philanthropic, and religious organizations, Shirley also leaves behind innumerable loving relatives and dear friends. A private family celebration of life will be held for Shirley at The Little Sanctuary at St. Alban's School for Boys in Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Shirley Louise Charles, ref. 11930136, to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or via stjude.org
. Cremation services provided by Wright Funerals-Cremation of High Point, NC.