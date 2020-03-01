Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY CHARLES. View Sign Send Flowers Notice



SHIRLEY LOUISE SMITH CHARLES

Shirley Louise Smith Charles, 83, of Washington, DC peacefully departed this life on January 30, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. Shirley lived in Washington, DC her entire life but spent the last two years with her son, Wayne, in Greensboro, NC. She is preceded in death by her loving parents and brother: Crumblish Leon, Margaret Louise, and Bramer Leon Smith. Our dear mother is survived by her four adoring children L. Derek (Pamela), Lisa Cynthia Charles Lewis (David), Robert Dwayne (Christine), and Wayne Christopher. She also leaves to mourn four precious grandchildren, Rachel Christine, Dallas Amanda, Robert Dwayne II, and Halston Christopher Charles. Shirley is also survived by her sister-in-law, Pearl Smith, her goddaughter Toni Lajuan Childers Scott, and her former husband, Leslie Charles, MD. As an active member of various community, philanthropic, and religious organizations, Shirley also leaves behind innumerable loving relatives and dear friends. A private family celebration of life will be held for Shirley at The Little Sanctuary at St. Alban's School for Boys in Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Shirley Louise Charles, ref. 11930136, to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or via Shirley Louise Smith Charles, 83, of Washington, DC peacefully departed this life on January 30, 2020, surrounded by her loved ones. Shirley lived in Washington, DC her entire life but spent the last two years with her son, Wayne, in Greensboro, NC. She is preceded in death by her loving parents and brother: Crumblish Leon, Margaret Louise, and Bramer Leon Smith. Our dear mother is survived by her four adoring children L. Derek (Pamela), Lisa Cynthia Charles Lewis (David), Robert Dwayne (Christine), and Wayne Christopher. She also leaves to mourn four precious grandchildren, Rachel Christine, Dallas Amanda, Robert Dwayne II, and Halston Christopher Charles. Shirley is also survived by her sister-in-law, Pearl Smith, her goddaughter Toni Lajuan Childers Scott, and her former husband, Leslie Charles, MD. As an active member of various community, philanthropic, and religious organizations, Shirley also leaves behind innumerable loving relatives and dear friends. A private family celebration of life will be held for Shirley at The Little Sanctuary at St. Alban's School for Boys in Washington, DC. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in memory of Shirley Louise Charles, ref. 11930136, to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or via stjude.org . Cremation services provided by Wright Funerals-Cremation of High Point, NC.

Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.