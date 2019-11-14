SHIRLEY COHEN
On Monday, November 11, 2019, SHIRLEY COHEN of Springfield, VA. Beloved wife of the late Morton Cohen. Loving mother of Dr. Howard Cohen (Dr. Lucy Civitello) and Lori Cohen (Woody Wheeler). Dear sister to Rochelle (the late Jay) Novins, the late Joseph (the late Sylvia) Pechman and the late Dorothy (the late Jim) Rice. Cherished grandmother of Leah (Ben) Elstrott, Audrey Wheeler, Michelle and Lisa Cohen. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Beth El Hebrew Congregation, 3830 Seminary Rd., Alexandria VA 22304. Interment following at King David Memorial Garden, Falls Church, VA. Shiva will be announced. Memorial contributions maybe made to Alive! www.alive-inc.org/donations
, League of Women Voters, www.lwv.org
or Beth El Hebrew Congregation. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001