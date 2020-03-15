The Washington Post

SHIRLEY COHEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY COHEN.
Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
King David Memorial Gardens
Falls Church, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

SHIRLEY L. COHEN  

On Friday, March 13, 2020; Shirley L. Cohen of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Cohen; mother of Harlene Bernstein (Greg Weiss), Steven Cohen (Yvonne) and Larry Cohen; grandmother of Erin (Eric), Lauren (Quinn) and Adam; great-grandmother of Olivia and Evan. Also survived by her loving caregivers, Ethel and Nahida. Graveside Service and interment will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at King David Memorial Gardens, Falls Church, VA at 11 a.m. Shiva will be announced. Contributions may be made to or Angel Flight, Virginia Beach, angelflightmidatlantic.org. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Inc., under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 15, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Silver Spring, MD   (301) 622-2290
funeral home direction icon
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.