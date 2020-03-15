SHIRLEY L. COHEN
On Friday, March 13, 2020; Shirley L. Cohen of Bethesda, MD. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Cohen; mother of Harlene Bernstein (Greg Weiss), Steven Cohen (Yvonne) and Larry Cohen; grandmother of Erin (Eric), Lauren (Quinn) and Adam; great-grandmother of Olivia and Evan. Also survived by her loving caregivers, Ethel and Nahida. Graveside Service and interment will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at King David Memorial Gardens, Falls Church, VA at 11 a.m. Shiva will be announced. Contributions may be made to or Angel Flight, Virginia Beach, angelflightmidatlantic.org
. Arrangements by Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, Inc., under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.