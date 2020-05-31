COSSON SHIRLEY ANN COSSON Passed away May 27, 2020, at the Wilson Health Care Center at Asbury Methodist Village in Gaithersburg, after being diagnosed with the Covid-19 virus in April. She had been a resident at Wilson since 2014 as a result of limitations caused by multiple sclerosis. She led its Residents' Association and Family Council. Shirley was born December 7, 1941 in Elmira, New York to Ruth and Harvey Ellis, and attended Amherst High School near Buffalo. While in high school she performed laboratory research as a volunteer at the Roswell Park Memorial Institute in Buffalo. She graduated Cornell University in 1963 with a degree in microbiology. At Cornell she was a member of the Cornell Chorus when it recorded Beethoven's Ninth Symphony with the Philadelphia Orchestra under Eugene Ormandy and represented her sorority on the Pan Hellenic Council. She married fellow Cornellian David Cosson after graduation and accompanied him to various Army assignments. While stationed in Baltimore she worked in the pathology laboratory of the Public Health Service. The couple spent the next three years in Germany, where their first son, Charles, ("Chuck") was born. Upon returning to the United States they lived first in Alexandria, Virginia where their second son, Steven, was born. After moving to Potomac, Maryland she earned a Certificate in Publications Management from George Washington University and then worked for a series of consulting firms editing and managing their publications. With advancing disability from multiple sclerosis, she was forced to end full time employment, but stayed active by developing and teaching a meditation technique she called Seven Minute Meditation. She also returned to volunteer work and was named Outstanding Program Volunteer by the Mental Health Association in 2004 for her work tutoring students suspended from high school. She also pursued her interest in writing music and recorded several CDs. Survivors include her loving husband, sons Chuck and Steven, grandchildren Lucian and Mera, brothers Richard and William and many nieces and nephews. A school biography of her by Mera quoted her as saying that she hoped to be remembered as kind, loving and always sharing. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later time due to the current pandemic. Charitable contributions in her name may be made to charities focused on Covid-19 or multiple sclerosis. Survivors include her loving husband, sons Chuck and Steven, grandchildren Lucian and Mera, brothers Richard and William and many nieces and nephews. A school biography of her by Mera quoted her as saying that she hoped to be remembered as kind, loving and always sharing. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later time due to the current pandemic. Charitable contributions in her name may be made to charities focused on Covid-19 or multiple sclerosis.



