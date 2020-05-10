

Shirley Jean Mangs Crerie

August 9, 1928 - April 14, 2020



Some people add spice to life and one was our mother. Shirley is predeceased by her husband, Robert Franklin "Bob" Crerie, so near their 60th anniversary, 59 years nine months together.

Shirley is survived by her children, Debra (Kathryn), Sally Mitchell (John), Robert (Janette), Jonathan (Lisa), Jeffrey (Mykel); grandchildren, Gabriel (Michelle), Claire, Jim, Nicole (Dale), Allison (Traci), Jared, Bryce; and great grandchildren, Abby, Olivia, Austin and Nash. The daughter of Arthur Richard Mangs and Myrtle Wilson Mangs, she is also survived by her twin sister, Sally Rendall and her brother Richard Mangs.

After graduating from high school Shirley worked as a secretary for Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. She married Bob at Adams Square Congregational Church in Worcester, MA in 1950. The couple moved to New York City and Shirley modeled, appeared on early live television broadcasts and worked at 40 Wall Street.

She loved to tell the story that she was mistaken for Lucille Ball at a Gimbels New York City promotional event with Desi Arnez.

She was an accomplished duplicate bridge player who travelled to tournaments with her bridge partner, Mary. Their most memorable match was playing tournament duplicate bridge with Omar Sharif and his partner.

Shirley became a retail loss prevention officer for several major Washington department stores during the 1980's and early 90's. Shirley possessed an exceptional intelligence, a talent for storytelling and a great sense of humor enjoyed by all she knew. She supported civil rights in the 50's and 60's and championed human rights, supporting fiercely the LGBT members of our family and the gay community.

She was always a very fashionable dresser who loved color, prints and jewelry. She dearly loved animals and had many beloved and well cared for dogs and cats during her lifetime.

Shirley will be buried in Worcester, MA, alongside her husband, Bob. The family will extend an invitation to anyone who wishes to attend in the future. Memorial contributions can be made to your local Animal Welfare League.