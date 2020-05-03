

Shirley Elaine Davis



On Thursday April 23, 2020 at 2:45 p.m. in the afternoon, Shirley Elaine Davis, loving wife and mother of seven children passed away at age 79. Shirley was born on March 14, 1941 to Pete and Ruth Gray at Garfield Memorial Hospital in Washington DC.

On June 10, 1961, she married Roger Davis. They raised seven children, Robert, Daniel, James, Karen, Glen, Donald and John. She was a Rock Star of a stay-at-home Mom, Doctor, Nurse and Friend. She did everything she could for her family from Cub Scouts to room mother at school to working with infants at the daycare center. She was a spectacular seamstress. Shirley was an amazing person and was loved by all who knew her. She is survived by her husband, Roger and their seven children. Bob and wife, Catherine, Dan and wife, Drema, James and wife, Ruby, Kari and husband, Kenny, Glen, Donald and wife, Ashley, John and wife, Tatianna. As well as their 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild who will miss her terribly.

A service will be planned in the next few months for family and friends.