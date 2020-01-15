

SHIRLEY DEUTSCH



On Sunday, January 12, 2020 Shirley Deutsch of Silver Spring, MD from the Bronx, New York, beloved wife to the late Norman Deutsch; beloved mother to Laurie (Steve) Siller, Ron (Sharon) Deutsch, Lou (Arlene) Deutsch; cherished and treasured grandmother to Sam, Doug and Nate Steinman, Michael, Andrew, Noah, and Rachel Deutsch, passed away.

Shirley was a kind and generous woman who brought warmth and joy to all those whom she met. She had a passion for teaching and encouraged her children to learn. She had a vibrant personality, a smile that could fill a room and a laugh that could bring the most stoic to good spirits. Her passing is felt deeply and we will always miss her shining light. Her life and memory are truly a blessing.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 15 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Shiva will be held at 17108 Menden Farm Dr Olney, MD., Wednesday, January 15, Thursday, January 16, and Saturday, January 18 through Monday, January 20 evenings at 7:30 p.m.

Contributions can be made to Har Tzeon -Agudath Achim Synagogue. Arrangements by Hines- Rinaldi Funeral Home, LLC under Jewish Funeral Practices Committee of Greater Washington Contract.