SHIRLEY DOLINGER



Shirley Lyle Dolinger Opera Singer

Long time DC area resident, choral musician, soloist, and opera singer Shirley Lyle Dolinger died July 22, 2020, at the age of 90. Born Shirley Jean Lyle on June 14, 1930, she graduated from Washington-Lee High School in 1948, to begin an illustrious career as a chorister, soprano soloist, and opera performer with Washington Cathedral Choral Society, Fairfax Choral Society (served as President), Washington Opera Society, and The Wareham Chorale. Her performance credits include: chorister in Mozart's The Magic Flute; soloist for numerous weddings, benefit concerts, and sacred music recordings; principal roles in Menotti's opera The Telephone and Pergolesi's opera The Maid-Mistress; and soloist in Brahms' Ein Deutsches Requiem, Bach's St. Mathew Passion, St. John Passion, and Mass in B Minor, Haydn's The Creation and St. Nicolas Mass, Mozart's Requiem, and Handel's Messiah. With Wareham, she performed at White House church services attended by President Richard Nixon and First Lady Pat Nixon in 1971.Mrs. Dolinger was a long-term member of the Church of Christ in Falls Church, VA, where she served as a teacher and performed leading roles in several benefit concerts. While retired in Sarasota, FL, she worked as a private music instructor and performed in local musical and variety programsMrs. Dolinger was preceded in death by husband, Kenneth A. Dolinger, son, David A. Dolinger, and sisters, Helen, Marjorie, and Louise. She is survived by sisters, Joyce Hahn and Fay Veizaga; daughter, Connie Dolinger Kresse, grandchildren, Brian, Geoffrey, and Kenny Dolinger; Veronica, Calvin, and Margo Kresse; and seven great-grandchildren. Memorial gifts may be sent to Montgomery Hospice. Services private.



