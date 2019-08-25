

Shirley Earline Duckett



Was born on November 20, 1937 in Washington, DC to the late Chauncey and Ersalete Taylor. She entered into eternal peace on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 surrounded by her family. In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney Duckett; *one son, Darryl Duckett Sr.; one daughter, Dawn Taylor; one step-daughter, Joyce; one son-in-law, Clifford Lancaster; one granddaughter, Tara Taylor; two grandsons, Antwann Duckett and Darryl Duckett, Jr.; three brothers, Floyd, Richard and Bernard Taylor; and two sisters, Evoral Mason and Eva Mae Jenifer. She leaves to celebrate her life, her children, Vanessa Taylor-Lancaster, Goiga Duckett, Dwayne (Colise) Duckett, Stephen (Jacqueline) Duckett, and Stacey and Stephanie Duckett; two step-children, David Duckett and Sylvia Jiggetts; 25 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and 13 great-great grandchildren. She also leaves to cherish her memory, her siblings, Jean Taylor, Wesley Taylor, Jeannette Jenkins, Alton Jenifer and Veronica Delilly; a very special cousin, Alberta Harlaque; a lifetime friend, Florence Young; and a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Grace United Methodist Church, 11700 Old Fort Road, Ft. Washington, Maryland from 9:30 a.m. until Homegoing Service 10:30 a.m. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery Cheltenham, Maryland. Services Entrusted to Adams Funeral Home, P.A. 20605 Aquasco Rd., Aquasco, MD 20608