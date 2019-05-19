

SHIRLEY L. DURKIN

April 9, 1928 - May 13, 2019



Shirley L. Durkin at the age of 91 died peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019. She had been a resident of Morningside House in Leesburg, VA since November, 2017. Before moving there, she lived at Lansdowne Woods, VA in the Blue Ridge Condominium where she made her home for 17 years. She enlisted in the U.S. Navy in October 1950 and was discharged in October, 1955. She was employed for 25 years with the CIA and traveled to many countries including the Middle East. She retired but was reemployed as a contractor for another 25 years. At 77, she decided to enjoy the civilian life. She had no family and was raised by foster parents. She leaves behind some close friends. There will be no services.