The Washington Post

SHIRLEY EADS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SHIRLEY EADS.
Service Information
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA
23188
(757)-565-1141
Service
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Cedar Hill Cemetery
Suitland, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Shirley Thorne Eads (Age 91)  

Of Williamsburg, VA, formerly of Ft. Washington, MD passed away January 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edwin; and parents, Herbert and Jean Thorne.
Shirley is survived by her daughters, Deborah Reischman and husband, Michael, of Williamsburg, and Susan Carskadon of Memphis, TN; son, Christopher Eads of Orlando, FL; grandchildren, Kristina Klindienst, Holly Sims, Carrie Kelley, and Ryan Venable; and six great grandchildren.
A service will take place Friday, January 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg. A Graveside service will follow on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland, MD.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice House and Support Care of Williamsburg, 4441 Powhatan Parkway. Online condolences may be shared at

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Williamsburg, VA   (757) 565-1141
funeral home direction icon