

Shirley Thorne Eads (Age 91)



Of Williamsburg, VA, formerly of Ft. Washington, MD passed away January 5, 2020. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Edwin; and parents, Herbert and Jean Thorne.

Shirley is survived by her daughters, Deborah Reischman and husband, Michael, of Williamsburg, and Susan Carskadon of Memphis, TN; son, Christopher Eads of Orlando, FL; grandchildren, Kristina Klindienst, Holly Sims, Carrie Kelley, and Ryan Venable; and six great grandchildren.

A service will take place Friday, January 10, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Road, Williamsburg. A Graveside service will follow on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Cedar Hill Cemetery, Suitland, MD.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Hospice House and Support Care of Williamsburg, 4441 Powhatan Parkway.