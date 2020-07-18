

SHIRLEY ANN ENNIS

Shirley Ann Ennis, 81, of Hyattsville, md passed away June 28, 2020. Due to natural causes. She was born May, 1939 to Paul William Flather and Ethel Cecelia Flather in Washington D.C. Shirley married Harvey Carter Ennis in 1957. Shirley is survived by her grandson Kyle Mills and his wife Alexandra Mills of Frederick, MD and sister Zelda Rowley of Lancaster, PA; brother Ray Tippett of Greenwood, SC. She was predeceased by her husband Harvey carter Ennis, daughter Cheryl Mills, father Paul William Flather, Mother Ethel Cecelia Flather along with her brothers Charles Trippett, Bobby Flather, Dickie Flather, and Ronnie Flather. Shirley enjoyed spending time with her grandson Kyle, sitting on her front porch and thrift store shopping. She was a long time Redskin fan. She would never miss a game. Shirley also became very fond of the volunteers at HAP (Hyattsville aging in place) that help her. A viewing and service will be held on July 20, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at Fort Lincoln funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to HAP (Hyattsville Aging In place) in Shirley's name.



