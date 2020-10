Or Copy this URL to Share

SHIRLEY RUTH FERGUSON (Age 79)

On Monday, September 21, 2020. Visitation 10 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m., on Wednesday, October 14 at Church of the Incarnation, 880 Eastern Ave., NE, Washington, DC 20019. Interment Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham.



