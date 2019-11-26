Shirley Wood Fuqua
Departed this life on November 19, 2019. She is survived by her son, Landon Fuqua; sisters, Rose Wood, Helen Turner, Regina Montgomery and Patricia Bartley; brothers, Robert Wood and James Wood and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Stewart Funeral Home, 4001 Benning Road, NE and on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. until Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2210 Callaway Street, Hillcrest Heights, MD. Interment Lincoln Memorial Cemetery.