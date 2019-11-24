

SHIRLEY THOMAS GARRISON



Shirley Thomas Garrison, a resident of Silver Spring, Maryland, for most of her ninety-seven years, died on November 15, 2019. The daughter of Natalie and Harry Thomas, Shirley grew up in the Philadelphia area, graduated from Haverford High School, and earned her B.A. in sociology from Oberlin College. She married John Garrison, a graduate student and teaching fellow in physics at MIT, whom she had met in chemistry class at Oberlin. During World War II, John was a research scientist at MIT's Radiation Laboratory. Shirley worked in the Office of the Dean at the Harvard Graduate School of Arts and Sciences. John completed his Ph.D. in physics, and joined the faculty of the University of Chicago. After several years in Chicago, where daughter Nancy Caroline was born, John accepted a position with the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory ("APL"); the family moved to Silver Spring, Maryland; and daughters Wendy and Barbara were born.

For thirty years, John was a principal staff physicist at APL; his research and development projects focused on naval defense, and, later, biomedical imaging. Shirley was a founder and active member of the APL Women's Club. Her favorite activities included duplicate bridge with John and APL friends, art lessons, and museum tours with the APL Women's Club. She volunteered with PTA and Girl Scouts at her daughters' Montgomery County public schools. When her children left for college and graduate studies, Shirley worked in the office of the Director of Child Health at the National Institutes of Health, and in the office of the Director of the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.

John died suddenly at age sixty. Shirley moved from their home in Paint Branch Farms to Leisure World, Maryland; her neighbors included several from APL. In her nineties, Shirley was a resident of Riderwood Village, where she continued to live independently, play bridge, and make friends. Throughout her life, Shirley enjoyed travel. She spent many vacations at her grandparents' Avalon, New Jersey, summer home. She traveled with her family throughout the United States, and in Europe. After her husband's death, she visited family and friends in the United States and Europe; toured Alaska, Mexico, China, and Egypt; and spent winter months in Florida. She attended 50th reunions of her high school and college classes, and the 50th anniversary luncheon of the APL Women's Club. Throughout her long life, Shirley welcomed visitors from near and far, participated in holiday celebrations, and kept up correspondence.

In addition to her daughters, Nancy, Wendy (husband Richard), and Barbara (husband Tony), Shirley is survived by the family of her late brother, Steve Thomas.

Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Shirley may be made to a .