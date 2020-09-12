SHIRLEY GOLDENBERG
On Friday, September 11, 2020, SHIRLEY GOLDENBERG, of Potomac MD. Beloved wife of the late Dr. David Goldenberg. Loving mother to Leslye (Bruce Kogod) Halioua, Steve Greene, and Richard (Janet) Goldenberg. Sister of Allen (Edna) Surinsky. Dear Grandmother of Uriel and Aviel Halioua, Joshua Goldenberg, and Max and Jack (Sarah) Kogod. Cherished great-grandmother of, Cassius and Meyer Kogod. Graveside funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020, 3 p.m. at Judean Memorial Gardens, Olney, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to Hadassah. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001