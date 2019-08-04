

SHIRLEY HARRIETTA GRADLE



Shirley Harrietta Gradle passed away on July 13, 2019. Shirley was born in Hobart, Indiana on December 18, 1921, the third of Blanche (Fifield) Roper and Owen Jarvis Roper's five children. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Bob and by her siblings Marjorie, Phyllis, Jarvis, and Zachary.

Growing up in Hobart, Shirley was an accomplished horsewoman and harpist. She graduated from Hobart High School in 1940. Shirley went on to attend the Lindenwood School for Women (now Lindenwood University), DePauw University, and the Katharine Gibbs School, before serving as a flight attendant with American Airlines.

On April 15, 1944, Shirley married Bob, who was also from Hobart, shortly before his deployment to the Pacific Theatre as a lieutenant in the United States Army.

While raising her family, Shirley served as a Sunday school teacher and as a Girl Scout leader. An avid gardener throughout her life, Shirley was a member of the Burning Tree Garden Club and the Maplewood Park Place Landscape Committee. She was also a long-time member of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Alpha Phi sorority.

In retirement, Shirley and Bob volunteered for the National Park Service, Grand Teton National Park, Jackson, Wyoming.

Shirley's survivors include her daughter Melinda Gradle Ward (Bill) and their sons Jonathan, Alexander (Kristina Lyhus Ward), and Gregory (Sarah Kaminski Ward) and Shirley's great-grandchildren Ella, Dylan, and Gavin; son, Robert Cary Gradle (Joyce Rollow Gradle) and their daughter Katy; and son Brian Gradle (Jennifer Reger Gradle) and their children Madeline, Jack, and Luke.

Celebration of Life services will be held at the Chevy Chase United Methodist Church, 7001 Connecticut Avenue, Chevy Chase, Maryland 20815, on Saturday, August 24 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations would be gratefully accepted by the Chevy Chase United Methodist Church.