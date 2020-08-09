SHIRLEY GREEN



Dr. Shirley M. Green December 17, 1939 - August 1, 2020

It is with great sorrow that Senior Pastor, Dr. Shirley M. Green, transitioned peacefully from Earth to Glory on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Dr. Shirley M. Green was Senior Pastor of the Free Gospel Churches of the Apostles' Doctrine in Capitol Heights, MD. Her late husband, Dr. Ralph E. Green, was the Founder. The viewing and service will be held at Way of the Cross Church,1800 Hazelwood Drive, Capitol Heights, MD 20743; Viewing: 10 a.m. to 12 noon; Service: 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Cheltenham Cemetary along with her late husband of 63 years. A life well lived-her Legacy will live on.



