SHIRLEY GREEN
Dr. Shirley M. Green  December 17, 1939 - August 1, 2020  
It is with great sorrow that Senior Pastor, Dr. Shirley M. Green, transitioned peacefully from Earth to Glory on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Dr. Shirley M. Green was Senior Pastor of the Free Gospel Churches of the Apostles' Doctrine in Capitol Heights, MD. Her late husband, Dr. Ralph E. Green, was the Founder. The viewing and service will be held at Way of the Cross Church,1800 Hazelwood Drive, Capitol Heights, MD 20743; Viewing: 10 a.m. to 12 noon; Service: 12 noon to 1:30 p.m. She will be laid to rest at Cheltenham Cemetary along with her late husband of 63 years. A life well lived-her Legacy will live on.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Tri-State Funeral Services, Inc. - Washington, DC
1505 Kenilworth Avenue
N.E Washington, DC, DC 20019
(202) 882-1202
