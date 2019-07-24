The Washington Post

SHIRLEY GREENBERG

SHIRLEY L. GREENBERG  

On Tuesday, July 23, 2019, SHIRLEY L. GREENBERG of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late David Greenberg. Devoted mother of Stephen (Pamela) Greenberg, Leslie (Eileen) Greenberg and Saundra (Richard) Bromberg. Loving grandmother of Jonathan (Jessica), Micah (Lauren), Paige (Steve), Erin, Sara (Andrew), Jacob (Maggie) and the late Matthew. Adored great-grandmother of Dane, Ashton, Emory, Kaia, Winter, Gemma, Elizabeth and Adeline. Funeral services will be on Thursday, July 25, 2019, 11:30 a.m. at Tikvat Israel Congregation, 2200 Baltimore Rd., Rockville, MD. Interment will follow at Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the Children's Inn at NIH. Arrangements entrusted to TORCHINSKY HEBREW FUNERAL HOME, 202-541-1001.

Published in The Washington Post on July 24, 2019
