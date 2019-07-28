

Shirley Jean Hanson



Of Olney, MD died peacefully on July 13, 2019 surrounded by her family. Jean was born on December 23, 1934 in Norfolk, Nebraska to LTC Leon Korschgen and Marjorie Korschgen. Jean was a graduate of The Ensign School of Nursing in Baltimore, MD specializing as an OR nurse. After 28 years of dedicated service as a Triage nurse, she retired from Leisure World Medical Center in Silver Spring, MD.

Jean was preceded in death by her brother, Douglas Korschgen. She is survived by her brother, Keith Korschgen; her children, Cynthia Hanson, Erik Hanson (Donna), Brigid Hanson Martin (Jon), and Howard Hanson. Jean is survived by six grandchildren, Daniel Abel, Stephanie Hanson, Leo Hastings, James Hastings, Lydia Hanson, and Alexander Hanson; and one great-grandchild, Jaxon Abel. Jean also leaves behind a beloved sister-in-law, Marilyn Korschgen, and three nephews, Paul, Mark, and John Korschgen.

Jean grew up an Army Brat. Jean was devoted to her family and loved spoiling them with her gourmet cooking. Jean appreciated good music and relaxing at the beach. Jean was loved and will be greatly missed.